In Class B Legion baseball, Kidder County took both games against Harvey in District 4 competition on Jul. 10.

In the first contest, Kidder County defeated Harvey, 8-1. Kidder County pitched a one-hitter.

In the second contest, Kidder County overcame a 3-0 deficit. Kidder County scored one run in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead. Kidder County added three runs into the top of the seventh for a 7-3 advantage, which would be the final score.