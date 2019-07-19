Legion Ball: Mandan Legion sweeps Bismarck Legion, Beulah-“A” Caps split

In Legion baseball, come-from-behind wins by both Mandan Legion baseball programs highlighted the action on Jul. 18.

At the Class AA level, the Mandan Chiefs defeated the Bismarck Governors, 10-4. Bismarck led 2-1 early in the contest, but Mandan rallied for the win.

At the Class A level, the Mandan A’s also came from behind to earn a victory. Mandan surrendered four runs in the bottom of the first, but behind a seven-run fourth inning, the A’s came back for a 9-8 victory.

At Shiloh Christian, the Bismarck “A” Capitals and Beulah Cyclones split a doubleheader. The Caps took the first game, 10-0, before falling, 6-4, in the nightcap.