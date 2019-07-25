Legion Ball: Mandan looks to upset No. 1 seed at AA State tourney

To Class AA level, we only have one day until the Class AA State tournament is underway in Grand Forks.

This tournament could be considered wide open. Just last week, the top-seed, Fargo Post 2, lost to a team already eliminated in Dickinson.

The Mandan Chiefs, the team that knocked out the Roughriders, are prepared for their matchup against Fargo Post 2.

Manager Jake Kincaid weighed in on the field.

“Outside of Post 2, everybody is kind of clumped in the middle of the standings,” says Manager Jake Kincaid. “So anybody can beat anybody on a given day and there are no gimmes.”

Mandan will play Fargo Post 2 at 4 p.m. on Friday.