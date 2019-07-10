Legion Ball: Minot sweeps Mandan, Reps take two from Minot

A pair of sweeps highlight the action from Legion Ball on Jul. 9.

At the Class AA level, Minot swept Mandan. Mandan battled back from a three-run deficit in the first game to tie the contest at three. However, Minot scored the next seven runs to win, 10-3. In the second game, Minot won, 18-6.

At the Class A level, the Bismarck Reps made a serious play to shake up the Class A West Region standings. Bismarck faced the Minot Metros.

Bismarck swept Minot, who came into the day with just one loss in the standings. With the sweep, Bismarck is now tied in the loss column with Minot at three games a piece.