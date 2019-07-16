Legion Ball: Reps Ben Patton on a tear on the mound, at the plate

In Class A Legion Baseball, Ben Patton of the Bismarck Reps is having an amazing season.

As of July 9, Patton was hitting .508. To put that into perspective, if Patton went 2-for-4 in a game, his season batting average would drop. He also leads the team in hits and is tied for the lead in RBIs.

On the mound, he leads the team in innings pitched and strikeouts, while sporting a 5-1 record.

“My main goal was to try to continue and grow on the hot streak that I ended the high school season with and I have,” Patton said. “I’ve been hitting really well lately. I’ve been trying to keep my head out of the numbers and just focus on how hitting the ball hard as helped me a lot more.”

Today, Ben and the Bismarck Reps have a doubleheader with Beulah at Municipal Ballpark.