Legion Ball: What Mike Skytland has meant to the Bismarck Governors

Last night Bismarck Governors manager Mike Skytland earned his 500th and the 501st career wins in a sweep over the Grand Forks Royals.

Mike Skytland is in his 16th year of leading Bismarck’s premier legion baseball team.

“You don’t think about numbers for sure when you start,” Skytland said. “The first year I was just looking for the next day.”

Last night after the final out was recorded, there was an announcement and a special song played.

“The Govs and the Yanks are my two favorite teams to watch,” Skytland said. “I guess that’s a pretty good combination.”

Ahead of today’s doubleheader, Mike Skytland owns a career record of 501-247-1. A winning percentage of 67.

“It’s definitely a team thing,” Skytland said. “Any time you talk about numbers, it shows the type of players we’ve had come through and the commitment they made to the program.”

And Mike even remembers the one tie.

“It was in our first year actually,” Skytland said. “The first year I was the head coach. The game got rained out when it was tied.”

Mike has always said this accomplishment is more about the players than him, and they agree.

“It shows you how much he loves the game and what he’s done to the Bismarck Governors program,” Bismarck Governors pitcher and infielder Connor Hanson said. “Personally, he’s been one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”

So far, Mike’s only losing season was his first in 2004.”

“The state title is always going to be something people remember,” Skytland said. “They had to beat Fargo twice on the championship day and they really came to do that and did that.”

Mike has one state title and finished second five times. Today the Governors play a doubleheader in Dickinson