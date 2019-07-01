Legion Baseball: Beulah looking to make it back to State

The Beulah Cyclones are in uncharted territory.

This year, is the first time in eight years Beluah is coming off of a season where they did not make the state tournament.

With a lot of young players, this team could be considered underdogs.

However, Coach Steve Elkins believes that his team can still be a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the regional tournament.

“You really want to get that championship game,” says Manager Steve Elkins. “People always say it’s for bragging right, but it does matter. It does mean something. Especially if you’re going into State. Just that little bit of confidence and you get rolling, it does matter.”

“We made State forever, then last year we didn’t which we were kind of bummed about it,” Outfielder Chase Remboldt says. “But this year, we want to get back there.”

Today Beulah plays a double header at Minot.