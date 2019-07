It was a busy night of Legion Baseball, starting with the Mandan Chiefs, who were playing to avoid last place in the standings.

Some great defense highlighted the early game, where Chief’s Evan Arenz turned a double play off of a line drive.

The Chiefs are swept in the doubleheader, falling 3-0 and 4-3 in extra innings.

At Bismarck Municipal, the Representatives hosted Beulah for a doubleheader, where both teams split the double dip.

The Capitals fell to Jamestown 8-6 in the first game.