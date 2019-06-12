Legion Baseball: Dickinson’s 12-run inning highlights action-filled day

In Legion baseball, Dickinson’s 12-run fifth inning against Minot highlighted a busy day on the diamond on Jun. 11.

In Fargo, Bismarck had their four-game winning streak snapped at the hands of Fargo Post 2. Bismarck lost Game 1, 10-4, and Game 2, 16-2.

Over in Minot, Dickinson trailed 11-1 going into the top of the fifth. In the frame, Dickinson scored 12 runs to take a 13-11 lead. Dickinson won Game 1, 15-12, but lost Game 2, 3-2, in eight innings.

At the Class A Legion level in Mandan, Garrison defeated 9-5 in Game 1. Mandan responded with a Game 2 win in nine innings, 3-2.

At the Class B Legion level in Bismarck, Hettinger and the Bismarck “B” Capitals split a doubleheader. Hettinger won Game 1, 13-7. Bismarck salvaged a split in Game 2 with a 3-1 victory.