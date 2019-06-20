Legion Baseball: Expect aggressive approach from Dickinson

The Dickinson Roughriders are looking to do a lot more damage at the plate.

New head coach Tyler Frenzel is focused on his players swinging the bats in early season practices.

The Roughriders will feature an offense focused around moving the baserunners, including possibly some hit and run action and shooting the ball to the gaps.

You could say the word of this early season for Dickinson is ‘Aggresive’.

“I like these guys to be aggressive,” says Head Coach Tyler Frenzel. ” Selective Aggresive we call it. But I want these guys to hit. I want them to turn into hitters and the only way you can do that is to hit.”

Dickinson will look to show off their improved offense today at the start of the Dooley Classic.