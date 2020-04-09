Legion Baseball looking at options to play out season

With legion baseball, there’s a major push to start the season as scheduled.

Initially, the North Dakota Legion cancelled the season a week ago, however, that decision has been walked back. After a meeting Wednesday night, strategies are being discussed on playing out a season with safety of the players in mind.

“I mean baseball is kind of American, and what you find in the baseball community is there’s a lot of people that have a real passion for it. It’s a real enjoyable sport, and a real positive experience that people can reflect upon.”

The state executive board is meeting on April 20th to assess the season further.

