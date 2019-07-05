Legion Baseball: Mandan A’s continue to build on season.

The Mandan A’s continue to work on improving their place in the standings.

The A’s are 3-6 in Conference play and sit in sixth place in the Class A standings, and for the last few weeks, the A’s are focusing on simplifying the game.

The A’s beat the Bismarck Reps their last time out, and coaches are looking at keeping a positive attitude with the team, so they can achieve their first winning streak of the season.

“It’s been a learning experience,” says Manager Rob Birdhorse. “With these young kids, you learn not to hard on the big things. You forget it and good thing baseball is, you have a lot of opportunities to take advantage of the next one. So definitely a lot of emphasis on keeping your head up.”

The next conference double header for the A’s is on June 8th when they host the Watford City Walleye.

