In the Class AA Statewide play in-game, the Mandan Chiefs traveled to Dickinson, sealing a road win.

Dickinson took the early lead, but the Chiefs had timely hitting, kick-starting their offense with a two-out, two-run double.

Mandan advances to the Class AA State Tournament in Grand Forks, winning by a score of 6-4.

Elsewhere, the Bismarck Governors got a road win in Minot to wrap up their regular season, winning 6-2.