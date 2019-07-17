Legion Baseball: Mandan looks to avoid play-in game

The Mandan Chiefs hope to avoid being one of the two teams that will play in this year’s play-in game.

That game determines who will be the eighth and final team to make the state tournament in Grand Forks.

Chief’s Manager Jake Kincaid has looked at the upcoming playoff scenarios and while having their season come down to one game is not ideal, he believes his players will not back down from the challenge.

“We are just trying to find the best effort, the most consistent effort all the time,” says Manager Jake Kincaid. “I feel good about where we can be when we do have that consistent and good effort.”

The play-in game will be played on Jul. 22 after the conclusion of the regular season.

For the play-in game, the No. 8 seed will host the No. 9 seed.