Legion Baseball: Offensive improvements point of emphasis for Mandan Chiefs

Ahead of the Mandan Chiefs play-in game, the team is hoping to get timely hitting from its lineup.

Looking at the stats, the Chiefs have scored two or less runs in 13 games this season. Manager Jake Kincaid says that the pitching is good enough for them to win games, but he worries about the amount of base-runners left on the basepaths.

“As a coach, you make little tweaks and suggestions with approaches and mechanics hitting wise,” says Manager Jake Kincaid. “But ultimately the players got to take it upon themselves and make those changes, and baseball’s a results given game.”

The Chiefs are battling for their season against Dickinson.