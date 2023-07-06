Patriot Field has a special meaning for those who gave the baseball diamond it’s name.

“We could’ve used Veterans’ Field or Soldiers’ Field, but we wanted a field that represented everyone in Tioga,” said American Legion Post 139 Commander Scott Post.

“We’re Patriots.”

Prior to 2020, the Tioga baseball program only went as high as little league. Organizations like the American Legion Post 139 played a part in bringing legion baseball back to town for the first time in nearly a decade.

“About two years ago, the high school called us and said they had a renewed interest in high school baseball, but didn’t have a field to play on, so they asked the legion if they could use our field. Our field hadn’t had a team on it in 10 years, and so it needed some maintenance. Rather than putting a bandage on it, we said lets rebuild the whole field,” Post said.

Post 139, Tioga High School and others helped fund a half million dollar project including a new scoreboard, field, dugouts, bleachers and press box utilized by the school and summer baseball teams.

“They wanted to bring baseball back to Tioga and through their efforts, they’ve renovated this field and renamed it Tioga Patriot Field, American Legion Post 139 Patriot Field, and three years later, we’re playing on our field,” Head Coach Randy Peterson said.

“It’s different from what we’ve had in the past few years, because a lot of our baseball program has stopped at little league, and so for the past couple of years, I’ve gone to Ray played for their Babe Ruth team and now, it’s a lot easier to play for a team you’re familiar with,” Pitcher Kasey Odegaard said.

Players and coaches hope this commitment to expanding the opportunities in youth baseball pays dividends in the years to come.

“Our Legion program has a lot of younger players, but they’re going to get better because of it, and we hope we can instill a love of baseball in these younger kids and help grow the program,” Peterson said.

"You're playing against a lot more high school like you're used to in the spring ball season, and so less kids go out in the summer ball, but the ones that care about it go out for summer ball," Odegaard said.