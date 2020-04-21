Legion Baseball season canceled

The North Dakota Legion Baseball season has been officially canceled, with the legion board of directors making that decision at last night’s meeting.

While the legion season may be canceled, there’s discussion among baseball officials that an independent league could play out this summer.

“Some of the road blocks are insurance and some things like that, we’re working through.” says Legion Committee member Todd Rheault. “But obviously the safety of kids are the utmost importance and once Governor Burgum gets through our phases that would allow us to get out there and do these types of activities, that’s when we proceed forward.”