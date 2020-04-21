Legion Baseball season canceled

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Legion Baseball season has been officially canceled, with the legion board of directors making that decision at last night’s meeting.

While the legion season may be canceled, there’s discussion among baseball officials that an independent league could play out this summer.

“Some of the road blocks are insurance and some things like that, we’re working through.” says Legion Committee member Todd Rheault. “But obviously the safety of kids are the utmost importance and once Governor Burgum gets through our phases that would allow us to get out there and do these types of activities, that’s when we proceed forward.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Central McLean Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Baseball"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Morton Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton Election"

Frontline Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frontline Workers"

Gathering Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space"

Door to Door Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Door to Door Teacher"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/21"

Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21"

Scranton Schools Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scranton Schools Ahead"

MAFB Welcome Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Welcome Home"

Beulah Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Softball"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Lincoln Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Marathon"

Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20"

investigation Complete

Thumbnail for the video titled "investigation Complete"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Border Separation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Separation"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge