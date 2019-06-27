Legion Baseball: Tim Leer steps up to lead Kidder County

The Kidder County Legion baseball team has a strong history of making the Class B state tournament, but just weeks before this season started qualifying for State was the last thing on the team’s mind. They needed to find a coach and they needed additional players.

With the start of the 2019 Legion season days away, Kidder County’s veterans ballplayers did everything to find enough guys to field a team.

“Right away we were scrounging for guys,” left fielder Taren Schmidt said. “The players that wanted to play started calling up best friends and buddies and we got enough to make nine.”

At the same time, they needed to solve their second problem: Finding a coach.

“Players have stepped up and taught each other different techniques,” catcher Parker Hager said. “We kept each other motivated. When we found someone that could actually lead us it was just building on from there.”

Tim Leer stepped up to take the role as head coach.

“I’ve been watching from the stands,” Leer said. “Making some observations and different things that people have heard. We just thought that if they ever needed a coach, I might be able to fill in.”

Despite limited practices, limited players — and those players juggling their summer work schedules to play, Kidder County started off the season with a 4-4 record.

“We hit the ground running and did the best we could,” Leer said. “Kind of learning by trial and error.”

You would expect pitching to be an issue, but the Bismarck native says the pitchers have been a strength.

“We have some really good pitchers,” Leer said. “The bigger problem is getting everybody in.”

For the first-year head coach, the biggest hurdles have been off the field, trying to figure out scheduling, umpires and communicating with other coaches.

“My wife has been really helpful with that because she is more familiar with the community than I am,” Leer said. “So she has a few more connections and that’s been really helpful.”

Kidder County’s next game is July 2 in Wishek.