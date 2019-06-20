Legion Baseball: Trottier triplets use baseball to bond

Summer baseball is a usually time to work on improving your game, but the for Trottier triplets playing with the Bismarck Capitals this summer is also about continuing to compete in a sport they love.

For the Trottier triplets — Jack, Kade and Reece — baseball is the last sport they all play.

“I didn’t like football as much,” Jack said. “I don’t know if it was the contact, but I just didn’t like it. Basketball was too much time.”

Kade still plays basketball for Century. He says it provides him an opportunity to live out a dream.

“I told myself that playing at the [Bismarck] Event Center was something that I wanted to do no matter what,” Kade said.

This summer on the diamond, Jack plays centerfield, Kade plays infield and pitches, and Reece plays first. However, during this past spring, Kade decided to play golf, instead of baseball.

“It was a little different,” Reece said. “I’m always at first and he was always at third throwing to me. It was a little different face over there, but I got use to it.”

Jack is the oldest by one minute over Reece and three minutes older than Kade.

“I don’t know if there’s a dominant one but,” Kade said, “Jack — the oldest one — loves to drive everywhere. He doesn’t really take anyone else’s driving so if anybody it would probably be him.”

And like most siblings they hold each other to the highest standards.

“We’re really competitive with each other and we argue a lot but,” Jack said, “but it’s good for us.”

The next game of the Trottier triplets and the Bismarck “A” Capitals is Tuesday in Beulah.