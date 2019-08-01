Legion Class A State: First day of tournament all chalk

At the Class A Legion State tournament, all the top seeds won on the opening day on Jul. 31.

In the first game of the day, a pitcher’s dual ended in a 1-0 win for the Dickinson Volunteers over the Fargo Astros. The win for Dickinson is their fifth in a row dating back to the Class A West Division Tournament.

In the next game, Kindred surged late to 10-run rule the Bismarck Reps. Kindred scored 10 runs in the last two innings.

In the third game, Mandan was unable to hold on to an early lead against the Fargo Jets. Mandan lost, 7-4.

In the final game of the day, host program — the Bismarck “A” Capital — came from behind to defeat the Grand Forks Blues. The final score was 6-3.