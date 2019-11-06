Linton-HMB prepares for tough road test in semifinals

The Linton-HMB Lions are getting set for their first road game of the postseason.

The Lions, coming off of a 28-14 win over Beach, head to Cavalier, a team they haven’t faced this season. Linton-HMB has had to adjust more than any other team this season, but going into their first week as underdogs, they feel that they are battle-tested to take down the Tornadoes.

“You know, we’ve had a ton of injuries this year,” said head coach Tanner Purintun.

“And we’ve had to overcome a lot of obstacles and like I said, these kids have not made excuses. You know, that’s what I think this team, you know, is good at. Staying mentally strong and, you know, pressing on.”

The Lions kick off on the road in Cavalier at 2 p.m. Saturday.