Linton-HMB has won the 2020 9-Man State Football Championship, their first state title since 2003.

The Lions jumped out to a 24-0 lead midway through the third quarter, lead by quarterback/safety Lucas Schumacher, who had a pair of touchdowns and interceptions to that point.

Cavalier nearly pulled off the comeback, cutting the lead to 32-24 in the final minutes, but the Lions were able to drain out the clock, sealing the win.