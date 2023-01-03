There’s a connection that can’t be denied on the Linton-HMB basketball team.

“We hardly talk about stuff before plays happen,” Linton-HMB senior Landon Bosch said. “It’s just kind of, I’m going to come here, and you just know where he’s going to go.”

The twin team of Grant and Landon Bosch present double trouble for opponents.

“It’s like they know what each other is thinking,” Lions’ head coach Dan Carr said. “Give and go’s, stuff like that is kind of automatic for them.”

The Bosch brothers are averaging a combined 22 points and 17 rebounds per game this season, but this is something they’ve been doing for years, and they don’t take any moment for granted.

“It’s special. There are not many people who can say they play with a twin brother every year,” Grant Bosch said. “Just knowing that you have someone that knows the game as well as you do, and you know how to play off each other, it’s just a special thing.”

“You’ve got someone out there that you know you can trust,” Landon said. “They’re going to have your back at all times. It just feels good when we’re on the floor together.”

The Bosch boys have led the Lions to a 4-2 start, and winning remains a priority, as the two seniors get one last chance to compete for a region title and maybe even more.

“We’re both super competitive,” Grant said. “At home, one-on-ones they can get ugly, but on the court when one of us is struggling the other one will come up and we’ll say, ‘hey it’s alright. You got this.’ And we’ll just move forward and anyway we can try to win a game we’ll figure it out.”

The tenacious twins serve as extra coaches on the floor, providing leadership for the Lions in a way that 40-year veteran head coach Dan Carr has never seen before.

“Kids look up to them,” Carr explained. “They’re very good leaders, they’re great kids, and they’re the reason that I keep coaching.”

The Lions are back at home Friday to host New Salem-Almont.