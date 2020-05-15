Lions All-Star Basketball, Optimist All-Star Volleyball canceled

The NDHSCA announced that the Lions All-Star Basketball series will not be played this summer.

The rosters were released earlier this spring, comprised of the best Class A and Class B seniors for both the boys and girls. The series was scheduled for July 13th and 14th.

Also canceled by the coaches association is the Optimists All-Star Volleyball Series. The games were also scheduled to be played this June.

The Lions Club and the coaches association say they are committed to finding some way to commemorate these special athletes without a game.