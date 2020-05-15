Lions All-Star Basketball, Optimist All-Star Volleyball canceled

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The NDHSCA announced that the Lions All-Star Basketball series will not be played this summer.

The rosters were released earlier this spring, comprised of the best Class A and Class B seniors for both the boys and girls. The series was scheduled for July 13th and 14th.

Also canceled by the coaches association is the Optimists All-Star Volleyball Series. The games were also scheduled to be played this June.

The Lions Club and the coaches association say they are committed to finding some way to commemorate these special athletes without a game.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Lions Basketball Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lions Basketball Canceled"

Bismarck Sandlot Early Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Sandlot Early Games"

Guardianship and the Opioid Crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardianship and the Opioid Crisis"

Northern Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Testing"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Restaurant in Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant in Mandan"

Gateway to Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gateway to Science"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/15"

MSA United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSA United Way"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/15"

Friday's forecast: Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures"

Dance Studio Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dance Studio Open"

Hettinger Scranton Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Scranton Track"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

DSU Plans for Fall Semester

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU Plans for Fall Semester"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Amusement Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amusement Park"

Peacock Alley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peacock Alley"

Ballot Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Tips"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge