The Lions All-Star series returned to the hardwood on Monday night in the Capital City. The Class A boys and girls teams faced off against the Class B boys and girls teams for the first game of a back-to-back.

The girls game ended with Class B winning for the first time since 2018 by a score of 72-65.

The Class A boys jumped ahead early in their game and held on until the end winning 118-108.

The series continues on Tuesday as the teams head to Fargo Davies for the final game.