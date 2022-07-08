The summer series of all-star games wraps up next week with the Lions Basketball All-Star series.

The games are played on Monday and Tuesday featuring the best Class A players in the North Dakota against the best Class B players.

Only 12 players are selected for each team, which makes the opportunity that much more unique, and it’s something these local athletes aren’t taking for granted.

“It’s really exciting, especially for like other younger Minot girls or just girls across the state that play basketball that come and watch us,” Minot High’s Mariah Evenson said. “It’s really special to see them here supporting us.”

“It means a lot to me,” Hettinger-Scranton’s Bailee Pierce said. “I’ve seen examples grow up and be able to play in this and it’s always been a dream of mine since I was little, and it feels really good to actually have that dream come true.”

Both the boys and girls games will be played at Bismarck High on Monday before the teams meet again on Tuesday at Fargo Davies.