Minot, N.D. - A berth into next week's state "B" baseball tournament was on the line today at Corbett Field as the region 6 baseball tournament moved into it's 2nd day of play. Following a 9-7 come from behind loser out win over Velva, Surrey/Our Redeemer's found themselves in the championship game as they met up with Bishop Ryan. A Lions win would give the team a region title and a trip to Fargo next week.