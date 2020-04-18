Lions baseball player putting in work for football season

One Bishop Ryan Athlete isnt letting the spring cancellations stop him from putting in work.

“I was kind of shocked, the virus was like known about but i never really thought about not playing baseball. With the hopes of making it back to the state tournament and making a run this year, it kind of hurt,” says All-State Infielder Logan Merck.

All-State Infielder Logan Merck is not letting the void of playing baseball stop him from working out.
“Its just a combination of conditioning, strength training, all the above, it helps a lot,” tells Logan Merck.
“You don’t have to tell him to go work out, he’s always out here trying to get better and stronger. it nice to see but its frustrating that he cant be out on the field,” exclaims Dan Merck, Logan’s Dad

Merck believes this extra work can help him for the upcoming football season.
“More time in the gym focusing on my skills and getting better at what I need to get better at. speed, strength, all those things. I think that is going to help for the football season,” explains Logan Merck

He has high expectations and goals for team this upcoming year but wants to lead by example.
“We had a good run last year and we definitely want to keep it rolling into next season. get back to the state tournament hopefully but it starts in the summer working out. You have to get the young boys working out too, I want to take a leadership role and help those young guys learn and get stronger, faster and help them work,” declares Logan Merck.

