Local athlete sets up meaningful mail project for seniors in long-term care

With high school sports being put on pause, local athletes have been looking for ways to spend their time. Century volleyball’s Hattie Fitterer has done that by starting Meaningful Mail– a simple project of writing letters to people in long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

The project started after her grandpa talked about one of his friends being lonely with people unable to visit him due to COVID-19. Since then, Fitterer has delivered over 600 letters to facilities in our area.

“I know that I’m making and impact on their day, and it’s just the smallest thing,” Fitterer said. “One little thing can brighten up their day, and I know that I’m spreading happiness and joy and that just makes me happy.”

You can contribute by writing letters of your own. For more information visit this website.