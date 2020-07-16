Local athletes get together for ‘Sandemic’ volleyball league

COVID-19 has created new opportunities around sports. In Bismarck, that means the creation of the “Sandemic” volleyball league.

The league created by new Bismarck State College volleyball coach Kyle Kuether is giving eighth through 12th graders a chance to play organized sand volleyball, something that isn’t usually offered in North Dakota. The league has nearly 60 teams that play twice a week.

“I think just for the mental aspect of it, it was important just to get them out and doing something,” new BSC Mystics head coach and Sandemic volleyball league organizer, Kyle Kuether said. “With nothing going on it’s hard to sit at home during the summer, so that was the basis for this was to just get them out and give them something to do.”

The league wraps up just before school volleyball is scheduled to start in August.

