North Dakota has produced big names in the boxing world, such as former heavyweight champ Virgil Hill, and today there are a few names that look to follow in his footsteps.

Although boxing isn’t the most popular sport in our state fighters out of Minot have put the Peace Garden State on the map, placing in multiple tournaments this year.

These athletes travel across the country and sometimes even the world, traveling as far a Puerto Rico and Mexico, in order to face the best competition.

As much as they love the sport, these boxers say boxing is more than wins and loses.

“I think the most important part about this sport is what it can offer you outside of the gym, especially for women and also kids and anybody that’s in this sport in general, for those two groups specifically,” said Amateur Boxer Karena Verbitsky. “It really gives you a confidence that I don’t think I would’ve had outside of this sport.”

“When you go out there and fight, you’re not just fighting for yourself,” added Amateur Boxer Samuel Hale. “Your fighting for your friends and family because you’re representing your town and your people.”

These Minot fighters hope to travel to Canada and Nebraska in the next coming weeks for future fights.