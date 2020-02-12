Local coach traveled to Miami to watch brother play in Super Bowl LIV

A local softball coach had the chance of a lifetime when she traveled to Miami to root for her brother in Super Bowl 54.

Cheering at the top of her lungs, Legacy’s softball Coach Andrea Frantz had a once in a lifetime opportunity to watch her brother, 49ers’ lineman Daniel Brunskill, play in the big game.

“Seeing him as a player from his rookie year on the practice squad to actually playing and starting games this year, he’s good. And now I believe it a little bit,” said Frantz.

Frantz and her family traveled to Miami, spending time with Daniel and keeping him in a good headspace before kickoff.

“Trying to stay cool, calm and collected to just how we saw him Saturday morning and approaching that game-like, I think he was excited about it,” she said.

Brunskill’s first snap in the Super Bowl was the field goal that gave the Niners a 3-0 lead. Frantz said it was hard not to think about Brunskill winning a title.

“There was a point during the third quarter where we were like, ‘Holy buckets, this might happen.’ And just the rush of what that would look like for him and how he would feel,” Frantz said.

Heartbreak followed as the Chiefs pulled off a memorable fourth-quarter comeback. Frantz and Brunskill texted after the game, knowing that this is only a step in a promising career for her brother.

“I think it just shows, that versatility, and having that can take you many places and that coaches see that. I think Shanahan, that was one of the comments that he made talking about my brother is that we can put him where we need him, any coach would want that,” Frantz said.

Frantz said she will use her brother’s experience to teach her players about the importance of putting the team first as she enters her second season as head coach this spring.

