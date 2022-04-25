The recent weather has forced teams to get creative, and golf programs around the state are starting something unique this week as a result.

Class B and WDA teams in Bismarck and Minot are both holding indoor golf tournaments using Toptracer technology. Each golf ball has a microchip and will accurately show ball flight and distance.

It won’t have the same feel to it as being able to compete in real conditions on a course, but it will give athletes a chance to get in a competitive environment for the first time this season.

“Any time you can swing a club is better than not swinging the club even though it’s indoors and even though there’s no putting involved, or anything like that,” Century golf coach Preston Brown said. “You just kind of take it for what it is and as long as you’re making swings and doing something it’s better than nothing.”