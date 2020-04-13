Local Training gym posting baseball/softball videos

One local training company is doing their part to help athletes, baseball and softball players can stay prepared from their homes.

I know all of you baseball and softball players are bored but but you can practice your skills at home

“They might not have ideas for what they can do in the limited space and we just want to show them stuff that requires limited resources that they can handle themselves,” says Baseball and Softball Coordinator Pat Arntson.

Baseball and Softball Coordinator Pat Arntson says the purpose of posting online videos is to help players build their a good base foundation of skills.

“Its basic drills that we typically like to do in our building with our hitters or our fielders to build a good base,” explains Arntson.

Although the youth players spring season was postponed due to COVID-19, there is still opportunities to work on their skills.

“We’re showing them some stuff just to make sure they’re entering the zone with their bats the way we want to. Controlling their body well and with fielding just working on basic positioning making sure their bodies are in a good spot. Making sure we’re not getting in our own way,” tells Artnson.



Arntson is happy to help players in this time of need.

“Try to show kids things and opportunities at no charge whenever everybody is kind of wearing this financially,” says Arntson.

To access the videos head over to their facebook or twitter pages at Heilmans Performance.