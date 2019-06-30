Local wrestlers meet and greet with Olympic gold medalist

A superstar on the wrestling mat was in attendance at the Bismarck Gorilla Wrestling Camp.

Five Time World Champion and 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist Jordan Burroughs was in Bismarck to teach young kids the skills to become great wrestlers. Burroughs took time to have a Q & A with the campers, as well as sign autographs. The camp is the largest in North Dakota with over 350 kids, and it’s one that shows life lessons through the sport.

“It’s a battle,” says Olympic Gold Medalist Jordan Burroughs. “There are going to be difficulties and obstacles that you’ll face, but also, there are going to be opportunities to get your hand raised to be victorious. And so treating every failure as a lesson and then being humble in victory. All those things are opportunities to improve as an individual, and I think they are doing a great job at it.”