After a lengthy battle with cancer, long-time Bismarck area basketball coach Jim Jeske passed away Wednesday.

Jeske coached at Century High School and most recently at Bismarck State College in the 2021-22 season, stepping away due to health.

From New England, ND, Jeske worked many jobs in education, including arriving at Bismarck Public Schools in 2000, teaching at Centennial Elementary, and being a principal at Solheim and Pioneer Elementary.

Jeske is survived by his wife and three children. You can watch his story on his message of Gratitude following his diagnosis back in 2021 here.