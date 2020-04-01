Looking back at the 2020 Bismarck Blizzard season

The Bismarck Blizzard could arguably be one of the best dynasty’s North Dakota preps has ever seen, winning their sixth straight title in 2020.

It’s the Blizzard standard; the knowledge that what you do at practice translates to the game, something that the 2020 Bismarck Blizzard team knew they needed if they wanted to stay on top.

“I think us seniors made sure that the younger kids knew that we were going to work a lot harder than we did in prior years,” said senior Riley Ball. “Because teams all over North Dakota we’re getting a lot better.”

One of the ‘younger kids’ is Madison Brown, bursting onto the scene, leading the team with 68 points as a freshman.

“Working down low, I really like to play with the puck behind the net,” freshman Brown said. “I had some great linemates this year. We passed the puck really well, which gave the line an opportunity to score some goals, and that’s what we ended up doing.”

The Blizzard surged down the stretch, winning 15 games in a row, improving in all facets of the game.

“We tried throughout the course of the year to make sure that we were doing stuff, just filling up that toolbox when we got to the state tournament,” said head coach Tim Meyer. “We were a little bit more multidimensional instead of one dimensional. I think that the girls really bought into that.”

Bismarck faced Fargo Davies in the championship, a team that hadn’t lost in regulation all season. The Blizzard using the underdog mentality before the game.

“Being an underdog just kind of gave us that extra fire that we really needed to win,” said Brown. “And we worked really hard and continued the legacy.”

“That was our mentality, is just go get two quick ones,” Ball said. “And I think it was pretty cool to get two quick goals in the first period and I think we were just on a high and we just wanted it so bad.”

Bismarck once again sits on top of the North Dakota hockey landscape, knowing that the Blizzard standard will keep the streak alive for years to come.

“We try to keep a pretty level headed approach to the game and really try to stick with a ‘one day at a time’ approach,” said Meyer. “So you know it’s been a lot of fun over these last six years to watch every team kind of develop and grow and you just get yourself in that position at the end of the year and it’s been a lot of fun.”