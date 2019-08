Tonight is the last night of the Expedition League regular season. The Badlands Big Sticks have already clinched a playoff spot and one of their big bats, Conner VanCleave, is having a big year. VanCleave is closing in on the triple crown.

"It's hard to miss the big man on the Big Sticks. Conner VanCleave stands tall at 6-foot-7. When you look at his offensive numbers, he towers over the Expedition League, but VanCleave didn't expect this season to go this well.