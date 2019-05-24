Majettes advance in regionals

The West region fastpitch tournament kicked off today in Minot at the South Hill Complex. The tournament was moved from Dickinson to Minot because of wet conditions in Dickinson. Minot High came in as the 4th seed and met up with 5th seeded Legacy.
