Minot, N.D. - The only two teams to ever win a state "A" fastpitch tournament will square off tomorrow in the opening round of the state "A" tournament as Minot High meets up with West Fargo. The defending state champion Majette snapped the Packers 9 year reign as sanctioned state champions although the Packers overall streak had been at 19 years. The Majettes are hoping they can catch lightning in a bottle like last year and try to make another tourney run.