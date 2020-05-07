Majettes cheer team holds tryouts

The Minot High cheerleading team is still holding tryouts for its award winning team. The Majettes have gone virtual giving hopefuls a chance to perform in a more relaxed setting. “Every tryout we do, we teach some our material” said cheer coach Sarah Seney “so no one has to make up their own cheer or dances or anything like that.

In that way we judge, we’re looking at the same thing over and over.” Seney is hoping to find some new talent to join the 5 time fall championship team. “Our their motions in the right places, do they know the material, we judge jumps, so they have 3 jumps that they have to do and they can do extra ones if they want bonus points” said Seney.

And the coach added that no positions are guaranteed. “Everyone tries out every year, so no one’s spot is 100% guaranteed.” The tryouts run through May 15th and you can get more information at gomagi.com.