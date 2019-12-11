Majettes fall to Coyotes in opener

The Minot High girls basketball team dropped a 61-57 decision to Williston on Tuesday night in the season opener. The game was close throughout with the Majettes opening a double digit first half lead only to see the Coyotes rally for the win.

