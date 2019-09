In high school volleyball, Mandan came back to defeat Bismarck High in five sets. While in Minot, St. Mary’s defeated the Majettes.

In Mandan -- in a battle of two of the three unbeatens team in the WDA -- Bismarck and Mandan put on an epic show. Mandan was able to come back in the fifth set to pull out a 16-14 game win. Mandan won the match, 3-2.