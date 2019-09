The Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock football team is off to a hot start at 3-0 and the offense is only getting better after their star quarterback, Lucas Schumacher, returned from injury.

After a dominant win over Kidder County, the Lions of Linton HMB are riding high. This was the first game back for Lucas Schumacher under center, which is a jolt to an already potent offense.