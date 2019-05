Minot, N.D. - The girls state soccer tournament kicks off Thursday in Jamestown with opening round play. The Minot High Majettes are coming off of a west region championship and as the number one seed from the west will meet up with West Fargo in opening round play. The team is riding a mild 4 game win streak and the team is hoping to reverse the outcome after being knocked off in the first round last year as the top seed from the west.