Majettes softball player contributes off the field

Lydia Streccius is a big time player for Minot’s softball team, but her contributions off the field are even bigger.

The junior has started 3D printing face shields and masks for local hospitals. Streccius has been 3D printing for the last three years, but she decided now was a good time to use the extra material to help others. she says she can produce between thirty and forty face shields and 16 masks per week…

“I just thought I might as well help, because our softball season has been probably been cancelled, and it just is really too bad,” Streccius said. “I really don’t have anything else to do, so this is what I’ve been basically doing besides when it’s sunny out. I can go outside to play catch. Other than that, I’m just trying to do the best I can to make the world better in the time that we’re in right now.”

Streccius says she has delivered 60 face shields… and her goal is to make 100 by April 25

