Mandan baseball player becomes first pitcher to earn All-American honors for NDSU

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUCSON, AZ – MARCH 10: North Dakota State Bison pitcher Parker Harm (32) throws the ball to first base during a college baseball game between the North Dakota State Bison and the Arizona Wildcats on March 10, 2018, at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, AZ. (Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

North Dakota State senior pitcher, Parker Harm, made history this weekend when he was selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-America Third Team.

He becomes the first ABCA All-American of the NCAA Division I era for NDSU and the fifth overall in program history. He is the first pitcher to ever earn All-American honors at North Dakota State.

In one of the best seasons for a relief pitcher in school history, Harm tied the school record for saves with 12. He set a school record with 15.08 strikeouts per nine innings, while his 22 appearances are tied for the fifth-most in school history.

Harm’s 1.70 ERA is the seventh-lowest in program history. He also finished the year with 62 strikeouts.

Before lighting it up for NDSU, Harm was a star player for Mandan High School. In his senior season he led Mandan to the state title on both the mound and at the plate, going 8-1 with a 0.98 ERA and batting .430 with 20 RBIs.

Harm would go on to be named to both the all-state and all-conference teams in his senior year.

