Mandan baseball player has been called up to the Majors by the Baltimore Orioles

BRADENTON, FLORIDA – MARCH 22: Jay Flaa #94 of the Baltimore Orioles delivers a pitch in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a spring training game on March 22, 2021 at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jay Flaa is a relief pitcher from Mandan, ND, Monday he received the news that any young baseball player dreams of, he has been called up to the Majors to pitch for the Baltimore Orioles.

Flaa was a pitcher for Mandan High School, helping them win the 2010 NDHSAA Class A Baseball State Championship. He would go on to graduate that same year and attend the University of Mary, before transferring to North Dakota State for three seasons.

In 2015, Flaa was taken in the 6th round of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles and has been playing for their various Minor League teams for the past few years.

Flaa has a minor league stat line of 15 wins and 10 losses with a 3.41 ERA and 290 strikeouts.

Congratulations to Jay and make sure to catch the Orioles play and cheer him on. The Orioles take on the New York Yankees Monday night at 6:05 p.m Central.