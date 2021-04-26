Mandan Braves react to Jay Flaa’s promotion to the big leagues

North Dakota native Jay Flaa got the call of a lifetime today. Getting called up for the Baltimore Orioles’ active roster.

Flaa is a Mandan High School graduate of 2010. He helped lead the Braves to the Class A state title his senior season. He then went on to play at UMary in 2011 before transferring to NDSU to finish his college career. Mandan coach Dewitt Mack says the never quit attitude from Jay is something he hopes is instilled in all of his Braves players.

“I’m very excited for Jay,” Mack said. “He’s put in lots of time, and lots of work. His grit and tenacity is second to none to stay around as long as he has, especially with COVID last year. A lot of guys would’ve hung it up. He just gets after it, and that’s what he did in high school. He got on the mound and he got after it, and he threw hard and he worked hard.”

Most of Mandan’s players got the news in their team group text today, and they said it added a spark of motivation for returning to the practice field this afternoon.

“I think that’s really cool, and I think it says something for the program,” Stetson Kuntz said. “It says that kids who play for Mandan can actually make it to the league, or be part of something.”

“First thing that happens is excitement for a guy from Mandan to go all the way to the big leagues,” Lucas Burgum said. “He came to our Chiefs practices this summer and we got to actually hit off of him. Didn’t touch the ball, but it was fun.”

Flaa didn’t pitch in his first game with the Orioles, but they did defeat the Yankees 4-2.