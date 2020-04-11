Mandan coach gives back to the community

Mark Zinke has been an assistant coach with the Mandan Braves for three years, but now he’s a part time business owner too, and he’s using his business to help his community.

“There’s a lot of people in need right now,” Zinke said. “There’s a lot of people that are putting their life out on the line for us right now. First responders, medical people, I can’t name them all, but there’s a lot of people. One, these shirts show we appreciate them, and two, we’re able to give back at a time like this.”

Zinke started his apparel company ÂsceND less than a year ago, but since the COVID-19 outbreak he decided to start making specialized t-shirt designs.

“I’ve been always trying to think of how I can give back,” Zinke said. “When you’re starting out small by yourself it’s kind of tough to do that, so we’ve kind of built up to this. There’s no better time than now with what’s going on.”

He has made seven different designs that can be purchased in ten different colors. All of the shirts are made to acknowledge workers on the front lines fighting the pandemic.

“My mom actually works in the hospital. She’s a CNA at Sanford, so she’s in there everyday doing her job,” Zinke said. “And I really appreciate her, so that means a lot to me.”

However, It won’t just be medical personnel benefiting from these shirts. Fifteen percent of each sale from the special shirt designs will be donated to local food banks. Zinke says the money will be sent directly to a food bank in the area that each shirt is purchased from.

“People are going hungry, and the food banks are running out of food, so that’s the least we could do right now,” Zinke said.

Zinke says there’s no limit to the money he could raise, but what’s most important to him is helping his state

“We just want to do what we can. We don’t want to set the bar too high or too low, so we’re just going to see what we can do and go from there.”

If you want to purchase a shirt you can visit their website.